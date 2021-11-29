Left Menu

Winter session: CPI(M) MP moves business suspension notice in RS, alleges rigging in Tripura civic polls

Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPIM) Rajya Sabha MP Elamaram Kareem on Monday moved suspension of business notice in the Upper House and demanded a discussion on the alleged rigging of civic polls in Tripura by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2021 09:55 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 09:55 IST
Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP Elamaram Kareem (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPIM) Rajya Sabha MP Elamaram Kareem on Monday moved suspension of business notice in the Upper House and demanded a discussion on the alleged rigging of civic polls in Tripura by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Suspension of Business Notice has been given under rule 267 of Rajya Sabha.

The Parliament's winter session is set to begin on Monday and is scheduled to conclude on December 23. The results of municipal elections in Tripura were announced on Sunday.

The ruling BJP has once again retained its power in the crucial Tripura civic body polls and restricted the Opposition Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) and All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) from scoring maiden seats. As per the Election Commission of India's data, of the total 222 seats, the BJP won a total of 217 seats while the CPI-M registered victory on three seats and the TMC and TIPRA Motha could get hold of only one seat each. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

