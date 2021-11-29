Left Menu

Winter Session: TRS MP moves suspension notice in RS over crop procurement policy

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MP Dr K Keshava Rao on Monday moved Suspension of Business Notice in the Upper House over "discriminatory crop procurement policy of Central government and non-procurement of crops from Telangana".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2021 10:21 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 10:21 IST
Image Credit: ANI
In his letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman, the TRS MP wrote, "I desire to move the following Adjournment Motion, under Rule 267 (suspension of Rules) to discuss the grave situation arising in Telangana where lakhs of tons of paddy is rotting on the yards due to the non lifiting of the grains by FCI, discriminatory crop procurement policy of central government and non procurement of crops from the state of Telangana; particularly the Rabi crop."

The winter session of the Parliament is set to begin on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

