Winter session: Sanjay Singh moves business suspension notice in RS over legal guarantee of MSP

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Monday gave suspension of business notice under Rule 267 and demanded a discussion on the legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers.

The winter session of the Parliament is set to begin on Monday.

The government has indicated that the bill to repeal three farm laws will also be taken up on priority. The bill was cleared by the Union Cabinet last week. (ANI)

