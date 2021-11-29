Left Menu

Parliament winter session: Opposition leaders meeting called by Kharge underway

Leaders of Opposition parties on Monday attended the meeting called by Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge to "create a consensus" over the issues to be raised in the winter session of the Parliament commencing today.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2021 10:38 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 10:38 IST
Parliament winter session: Opposition leaders meeting called by Kharge underway
Opposition leaders meet before winter session . Image Credit: ANI
Leaders of Opposition parties on Monday attended the meeting called by Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge to "create a consensus" over the issues to be raised in the winter session of the Parliament commencing today.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) is not attending the meeting. However, Kharge had earlier said that "TMC agrees with the Congress party on a common issue of public importance, they are not attending the meeting because of their own scheduled party meet."

The winter session commences today and is scheduled to conclude on December 23. (ANI)

