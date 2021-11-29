Left Menu

Winter session: Sonia, Rahul Gandhi arrive at Parliament

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi arrived at Parliament today ahead of the commencement of the winter session.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2021 10:52 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 10:52 IST
Winter session: Sonia, Rahul Gandhi arrive at Parliament
Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and LS MP Rahul Gandhi arrived at Parliament. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi arrived at Parliament today ahead of the commencement of the winter session. According to sources, the Congress MP has returned to the country from his trip abroad and will participate in the winter session today in which there are 26 new bills are on the agenda of the BJP-led government.

Leaders of Opposition parties also attended the meeting called by the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge to "create a consensus" over the issues to be raised in the winter session of the Parliament commencing today. The government has indicated that the bill to repeal three farm laws will also be taken up on priority. The bill was cleared by the Union Cabinet last week.

The winter is scheduled to conclude on December 23. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021