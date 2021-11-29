Left Menu

Sunrise in Parliament should be in name of farmers today: Rahul Gandhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2021 11:18 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 11:15 IST
Sunrise in Parliament should be in name of farmers today: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sunrise in Parliament must be in the name of farmers today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Monday ahead of the winter session of Parliament. The former Congress president was referring to the repeal of the three contentious farm laws on the first day of the session.

''Today in Parliament sunrise should be in the name of the 'annadata' (Aaj sansad mein annadata ke naam ka suraj ugana hai)," Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter using the hashtags #MSP and #FarmLaws.

The Congress and other opposition parties have been demanding that the farm laws be repealed on the first day of the session itself and a new law be passed to provide legal sanctity to minimum support price to farmers for their produce.

Congress' whip in the Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore has moved an adjournment motion asking the government to repeal the three farm laws immediately and to provide compensation to the families of 700 farmers who lost their lives during the year-long agitation against the farm laws. The government has listed the bill to repeal the laws in Lok Sabha. The matter will be taken up in the Rajya Sabha soon after it is passed in the lower house.

