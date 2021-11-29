Congress leaders raise slogans against govt in Parliament complex over farm laws issue

Left Menu

Congress MPs led by party chief Sonia Gandhi and former president Rahul Gandhi on Monday staged a protest in Parliament complex over the issue of farm laws.The Congress President earlier addressed MPs of both the houses in the office of the Congress Parliamentary Party.Party leaders then marched towards Mahatma Gandhis statue in the complex and raised slogans against the Central government and the prime minister.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2021 11:29 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 11:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MPs led by party chief Sonia Gandhi and former president Rahul Gandhi on Monday staged a protest in Parliament complex over the issue of farm laws.

The Congress President earlier addressed MPs of both the houses in the office of the Congress Parliamentary Party.

Party leaders then marched towards Mahatma Gandhi's statue in the complex and raised slogans against the Central government and the prime minister. The Congress MPs held a banner saying, ''We demand repeal of black farm laws''.

Congress has been demanding an immediate repeal of the three farm laws and will press for a law to legalize MSP for farmers, besides providing compensation to families of farmers who died during the year-long protests against the farm laws at Delhi borders. The Farm Laws Repeal Bill is slated to be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

