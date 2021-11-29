LS Speaker met leaders of political parties, sought support for smooth functioning of Parliament: Sources

As the winter session of the Parliament began on Monday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met leaders of all political parties and sought support for the smooth functioning of the House. As per sources, Birla discussed important business to be held in House with the floor leaders.

"Opposition leaders agreed to support the smooth functioning of the House but also demanded discussions on the repeal of farm laws and other important issues," sources said. Birla further assured all leaders present in the meeting that government is ready to discuss on all-important issues but "disruption is not a good thing in parliamentary democracy and the House needs to run smoothly for the welfare of people."

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon today following the sloganeering of the Opposition members. On the first day of the winter session of Parliament on Monday, the Centre is likely to move the three 'Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021' in the Rajya Sabha after it is passed by the Lok Sabha.

The three 'Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021' was circulated among Rajya Sabha members on Friday. In an address to the nation on November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws on the day of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

The government has indicated that the bill to repeal three farm laws will also be taken up on priority. The bill was cleared by the Union Cabinet last week. The winter session of Parliament is scheduled to conclude on December 23. (ANI)

