Winter session: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm today
On the first day of Parliament's winter session on Monday, the Lok Sabha adjourned for the second time following the continuous sloganeering by the Opposition members.
On the first day of Parliament's winter session on Monday, the Lok Sabha adjourned for the second time following the continuous sloganeering by the Opposition members. Soon after the Parliament's winter session commenced, the Lok Sabha today adjourned till 12 noon due to the ruckus created by the Opposition. After the resumption of business at 12 noon, the lower house was again adjourned till 2 pm following the Opposition's sloganeering.
Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar tabled the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 after the House resumed at 12 noon. The Bill was then passed in the House amid ruckus by Opposition MPs. The winter session of Parliament is scheduled to conclude on December 23. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
