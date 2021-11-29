Left Menu

Winter session: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm today

On the first day of Parliament's winter session on Monday, the Lok Sabha adjourned for the second time following the continuous sloganeering by the Opposition members.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2021 12:48 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 12:48 IST
Winter session: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm today
Visuals from Lok Sabha. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the first day of Parliament's winter session on Monday, the Lok Sabha adjourned for the second time following the continuous sloganeering by the Opposition members. Soon after the Parliament's winter session commenced, the Lok Sabha today adjourned till 12 noon due to the ruckus created by the Opposition. After the resumption of business at 12 noon, the lower house was again adjourned till 2 pm following the Opposition's sloganeering.

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar tabled the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 after the House resumed at 12 noon. The Bill was then passed in the House amid ruckus by Opposition MPs. The winter session of Parliament is scheduled to conclude on December 23. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021