Winter session: TMC MPs hold protest in Parliament demanding discussion over Farm Laws Repeal Bill

As the winter session of Parliament began on Monday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs held a protest at Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament premises demanding a discussion over Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021. "TMC wanted to have a discussion on Farm Laws Repeal Bill but the government is afraid to discuss the conditions of the farmers. The government is not giving Opposition a chance to speak on behalf of the farmers," said TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee.

Meanwhile, the 'Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021' was passed by the Lok Sabha today on the first day of the winter session of Parliament. Soon after the Parliament's winter session commenced today, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon following sloganeering by the Opposition members. After the Lower House resumed, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar tabled the 'Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021. The Bill was then passed in the House amid ruckus by Opposition MPs.

Following the passing of the Bill, the Lok Sabha was again adjourned till 2 pm amid the ruckus by Opposition members. Earlier today, Congress MPs including party interim president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi had staged a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue inside the Parliament premises demanding repeal of three farm laws.

The three 'Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021' was circulated among Rajya Sabha members on Friday.In an address to the nation on November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws on the day of Guru Nanak Jayanti. The bill was cleared by the Union Cabinet last week.

The winter session of Parliament is scheduled to conclude on December 23. (ANI)

