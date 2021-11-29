Bill to repeal farm laws to be brought in RS today itself: Joshi

Bill to repeal the three farm laws will be brought in Rajya Sabha on Monday itself, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said.

He also urged the opposition to allow the passage of the bill without any ''ruckus and disturbance'' in the Upper House.

''We want to give a message to the farmers across the country,'' he said.

Earlier in the day, the bill was passed in the Lok Sabha amid din.

''There was a demand for repeal of the three farm laws. In his large heartedness, Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to repeal these laws. The intention of the government was to pass it in Lok Sabha today and subsequently take it in Rajya Sabha,'' he said.

He also questioned the Congress and ''its friends'' why they want to delay the repeal of the three farm laws.

''It was the opposition's demand to repeal these laws, then why are they creating ruckus. By repealing the farm laws on the same day, we wanted to send out a message. The government will today introduce the bill to repeal the three farm laws in Rajya Sabha,'' he said.

