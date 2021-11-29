Left Menu

Amarinder meets Haryana CM Khattar

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-11-2021 13:42 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 13:42 IST
Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Monday met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at his official residence here.

The meeting comes on a day when a bill to repeal the three contentious farm laws, against which farmers have been protesting for over a year, was passed by the Lok Sabha.

“This was a simple courtesy meeting with Khattar Sahab,” said Singh while talking to reporters.

Singh is hoping for a seat sharing arrangement with the BJP for the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.

Singh had resigned as the Punjab chief minister in September amid a bitter power tussle with Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Charanjit Singh Channi had replaced Singh.

After his unceremonious exit, Singh named his political party as the Punjab Lok Congress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

