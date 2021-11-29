Left Menu

Winter session: Lok Sabha adjourned till 11 am tomorrow

Amid the ongoing uproar by the Opposition, Lok Sabha was adjourned till 11 am on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 14:19 IST
Visual from Lok Sabha (Pic Credit: Sansad TV). Image Credit: ANI
Amid the ongoing uproar by the Opposition, Lok Sabha was adjourned till 11 am on Tuesday. The Lower House has been adjourned for the third time on Monday. Soon after the Parliament's winter session commenced today, it was adjourned till 12 noon following sloganeering by the Opposition members and again till 2 pm.

The 'Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021' was passed by the Lok Sabha today, the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament. After the Lower House resumed, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar tabled the 'Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021. The Bill was then passed in the House amid ruckus by Opposition MPs.

Leader of Congress Party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury demanded a discussion on the Bill in the House. Following the passing of the Bill, the Lok Sabha was again adjourned till 2 pm amid the ruckus by Opposition members.

The winter session of Parliament is scheduled to conclude on December 23. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

