Sisodia asks Channi to release list of 250 schools ‘transformed’ by Pb govt

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday asked Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi to name 250 schools in the state transformed by his regime to compare the reforms and developments in the schools run by both the governments.On Sunday, Sisodia had released a list of 250 schools in Delhi that he said were transformed by the AAP government in five years and urged the Punjab government to do the same.We have shared a list of 250 schools so that comparison can be done between Delhis education model and Punjabs education model.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2021 14:48 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 14:32 IST
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (File Pic) Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday asked Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi to name 250 schools in the state transformed by his regime to compare the reforms and developments in the schools run by both the governments.

On Sunday, Sisodia had released a list of 250 schools in Delhi that he said were transformed by the AAP government in five years and urged the Punjab government to do the same.

''We have shared a list of 250 schools so that comparison can be done between Delhi's education model and Punjab's education model. It has been 24 hours but Punjab Education Minister Pargat Singh has not responded... I now request Punjab Chief Minister Channi to share the list so that people of the state also get to know,'' Sisodia said in a briefing.

Sisodia alleged that no work had been done by the Congress-led government in the field of education in Punjab.

On Thursday, Sisodia had invited Singh for a public debate on the education models of the two governments. He had also proposed a joint visit to 10 government schools each in Punjab and Delhi.

Responding to his invite, Singh had on Friday tweeted: ''I welcome the Hon. edu. (education) Minister of Delhi Sh.@msisodia's suggestion to compare Punjab govt schools with Delhi Schools. However We will take 250 schools each of Punjab and Delhi instead of 10 schools.'' The Punjab Assembly polls are due early next year.

