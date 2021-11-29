Left Menu

In LS, BJP members greet PM with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'; Oppn shouts 'Jai Kisan'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 14:40 IST
In LS, BJP members greet PM with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'; Oppn shouts 'Jai Kisan'
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Monday greeted by members of the BJP with thumping of desks and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' slogan as he entered the Lok Sabha chamber on the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament.

Members for the Opposition raised the 'Jai Kisan' slogan.

The prime minister reached the Lok Sabha minutes before the House met for the day. It is usual for BJP and its allies to greet the prime minister with slogans and thumping of benches when he enters the House on day one of the Parliament session.

The Lok Sabha later passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021, amid din by Opposition members who were demanding a discussion on the draft legislation and farmers' issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021