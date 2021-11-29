Left Menu

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slams Centre over passage of farm laws repeal bill without discussion

Attacking the Centre for passing of the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 in the Parliament without discussion, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday said the government's 'Mann ki Baat' (intension) is something else.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2021 14:43 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 14:43 IST
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slams Centre over passage of farm laws repeal bill without discussion
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Attacking the Centre for passing of the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 in the Parliament without discussion, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday said the government's 'Mann ki Baat' (intension) is something else. "The government blames us for not letting the House function. But Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 was introduced and passed without discussion. The opposition had demanded a discussion on it. Even though the government has repealed the farm laws, its 'Mann ki Baat' is something else," Chowdhury told media persons here.

Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 was passed in both Houses of Parliament on Monday. However, due to the ruckus created by the Opposition, the Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 11 am tomorrow. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021