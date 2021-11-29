Left Menu

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 29-11-2021 15:46 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 15:31 IST
Merkel, EU back WHO launching negotiations on pandemic pact as Omicron spreads
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday the World Health Organisation required reliable financing with higher donations from member states, and she backed it launching negotiations for a binding international accord on preventing pandemics.

Merkel was addressing health ministers at the start of a WHO special assembly after its 194 member states reached a tentative consensus to negotiate a future agreement on preventing pandemics, bridging the gap between sides led by the European Union and United States, diplomats said on Sunday.

"As we speak, the global community is faced with the threat of a new, highly transmissible variant of COVID-19, Omicron," Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission President, told the three-day talks that are expected to conclude on Wednesday with the adoption of the draft resolution on launching negotiations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

