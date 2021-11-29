Ahead of Nagpur MLC polls on Dec 10, BJP corporators flown out to stop defections
Ahead of the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) polls for Nagpur seat on December 10, the BJP flew its corporators from the civic body to various locations in the country to prevent a break in the ranks, a party functionary said on Monday.
The BJP has fielded its senior leader and former state minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, who is pitted against four time BJP corporator-turned-Congressman Ravindra Bhoyar.
The BJP has 107 seats, without counting that of Bhoyar, in the 151-member Nagpur Municipal Corporation body.
The corporators have been moved out as the Congress is trying to spread confusion in the ranks by making claims of defections, BJP spokesperson Chandan Goswami told PTI.
They have gone to places like Nainital in Uttarakhand, Goa, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, he said, adding that, meanwhile, these corporators will also study best practices of civic bodies there.
Half of them left on Sunday night and the rest will leave during the day, he added.
