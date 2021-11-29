Left Menu

Erdogan says Turkey ready to mediate between Ukraine and Russia -NTV

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 29-11-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 16:34 IST
Turkey is ready to act as a mediator between Ukraine and Russia, President Tayyip Erdogan was cited as saying by broadcasters including NTV on Monday, adding Ankara wants to "have a part in the solution" of the crisis.

Russian forces have massed on the border of Ukraine, which is also battling Moscow-backed separatists who control part of its territory in the east. Turkey, a NATO member, has good ties with both but it also opposes Russian policies in Syria.

"Whether it is as a meditor or speaking to them about the issue, by holding these talks with Ukraine and Mr Putin, God willing, we want to have a part in the solution of this," he told reporters on a flight back from Turkmenistan.

