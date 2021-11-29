HIGHLIGHTS WESTERN REGION AT 5 PM

Top stories from western region at 5 pm.

BOM14 MH-VIRUS-THACKERAY Maha CM concerned over tracking of international passengers, says it will be easier to stop infection if info on them shared Mumbai: Amid rising concerns over Omicron variant of coronavirus, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday expressed concern over tracking those international passengers who don't land directly in Mumbai but then travel to the state using other means.

BOM12 MH-VIRUS-SA TRAVELLER Omicron concern: Maha COVID-19 patient who returned from SA kept in isolation, sample sent for genome sequencing Thane: A 32-year-old man who tested positive for coronavirus here in Maharashtra after returning from South Africa has been kept in isolation at a civic COVID-19 care centre and his sample has been sent for genome sequencing, amid concerns over the potentially more transmissible new 'Omicron' variant of the virus, an official said on Monday.

BOM7 MP-OMICRON-BOTSWANA-WOMAN Omicron scare: Health officials searching for Botswana woman who visited MP Jabalpur: In the wake of concerns over the potentially more contagious new 'Omicron' variant of coronavirus detected in some countries, Madhya Pradesh health authorities have launched a search for a woman from Bostwana who, as per government records, visited Jabalpur on November 18, an official said on Monday.

BOM10 MH-PARAM BIR-LD COMMISSION Deshmukh corruption probe: Warrant against Param Bir Singh cancelled as he appears before inquiry commission Mumbai: A commission probing corruption allegations against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh cancelled the bailable warrant issued against former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh after the latter appeared before the panel on Monday.

BOM15 MH-PARAM BIR-CID Param Bir Singh appears before CID over its probe in 2 extortion cases Mumbai: Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh appeared before the Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Monday to record his statement in connection with two extortion cases registered against him, an official said.

BOM9 MH-HC-CRYPTOCURRENCY HC directs Centre to inform it about introduction of bill on cryptocurrency Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday directed the Union government to apprise it on January 17, 2022 about the introduction of the bill on cryptocurrency and what further action has been taken on the issue.

BOM11 MH-COURT-MALIK-BAIL Mumbai court grants bail to Nawab Malik in defamation case filed by Mohit Bharatiya Mumbai: A magistrate court here on Monday granted bail to Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik in a defamation case filed against him by former Mumbai BJP youth wing president Mohit Kamboj Bharatiya.

