DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov. 29

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- MONDAY, NOV. 29 ** RIGA - NATO secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg visits Western troops training with tanks and live firing north of Riga as part of NATO exercise Winter Shield. ** BRIDGETOWN - Barbadians welcome Prince Charles, the 73-year-old heir to the British throne, arriving in Barbados for the ceremonies marking the removal of his 95-year-old mother as head of state. ** DAKAR - China's President Xi Jinping presides via video link over the opening ceremony of the 8th FOCAC Ministerial Conference in Dakar – 1200 GMT. ** BRUSSELS - European Commission executive vice-president Frans Timmermans speaks at conference on the role of biotechnology in agriculture – 0830 GMT. ** MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos Franca in Moscow. A news conference scheduled after the talks – 1000 GMT. ** BARCELONA, Spain - Spain's foreign minister Jose Manuel Albares gives press conference at Union of Mediterranean conference in Barcelona with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell – 1230 GMT. ** LONDON - Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid meets with British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. Lapid also lights candles in the evening with UK PM Boris Johnson. ** SINGAPORE - Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob kicked off his official visit to Singapore. ** BERN - Kazakhstani President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on an official visit to Switzerland ** DAKAR - State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao will attend the Eighth Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) to be held in Dakar (to Nov. 30) ** MOSCOW - Vietnam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc will pay an official visit to Russia (to Dec. 2) ** RIGA/STOCKHOLM - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Latvia and Sweden to attend Transatlantic and European security meetings and hold bilateral talks (to Dec. 2) ** BRUSSELS - Georgian Prime minister Irakli Garibashvili, Ukrainian Prime minister Denys Shmyhal, and Moldovan Prime minister Natalia Gavrilița to meet in Brussels. ** DOHA - Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II of Jordon in Doha on official visit BERN/ MOSCOW - President of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc will lead a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation to pay official visits to Switzerland and Russia (to Dec.2) RIGA - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will meet with Latvian President Egils Levits and take part in a joint press conference - 1530 GMT. PARIS - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire and Eurogroup head Paschal Donohoe are to meet in Paris and hold a joint news conference - 1300 GMT. BUDAPEST - Presidents of Visegrad Four - Poland, Hungary, Czech Republic and Slovakia - meet in Budapest. LONDON - Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo travels to the UK on Monday where he visits the Oxford University and the Oxford Science Enterprises. He will give a speech on EU-UK relations on Monday night at the Oxford Union Society. On Tuesday he meets with Boris Johnson in a bilateral meeting in London. (To Nov. 30) GENEVA - WHO holds special assembly of health ministers on reform, potential pandemic treaty (to Dec.1). BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting. TEHRAN, Iran – 10th anniversary of an attack on the British Embassy by dozens of Iranian students and protesters over Britain's unilateral sanctions. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOV. 30

** DAKAR - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Senegalese counterpart hold news conference to close the 8th FOCAC Ministerial Conference – 2000 GMT. ** RIGA - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets Latvian leaders and gives a news conference with the country's foreign minister ahead of the start of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Riga – 0800 GMT. ** PARIS - Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid meets French president Emmanuel Macron and foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian. ** ABUJA/YAMOUSSOUKRO/ACCRA/DAKAR - Cyril Ramaphosa President of South Africa undertakes four-nation West Africa visit (to Dec. 7) MADRID - Spain's economy minister, Nadia Calvino, closes annual financial conference - 1240 GMT. RIGA - Latvia will be hosting a meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers for the first time. To address current security challenges. (To Dec. 1) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, DEC. 1

** PARIS - The OECD publishes economic outlook with forecasts and analysis for member countries and major economies – 1000 GMT. GLOBAL - World AIDS Day. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, DEC. 2 ** STRASBOURG, France - EU Parliament President David Sassoli, hosts French President Emmanuel Macron, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, EU Council President Charles Michel and EU Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen at a ceremony in the EU Parliament in Strasbourg honouring the late French President Valery Giscard d'Estaing – 0930 GMT. LONDON - OPEC+ holds ministerial meeting to set production policy. NICOSIA/ATHENS - Pope Francis will visit Cyprus and Greece (to Dec. 6) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, DEC. 3

** TOKYO - OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann holds online news conference hosted by the Japan National Press Club – 0700 GMT. PARIS - OECD Economic Surveys: Denmark 2021. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, DEC. 4 ** ATHENS - Pope Francis to visit Athens and Lesbos from December 4-6. In Athens he will meet political officials and hold a mass at a concert hall. In Lesbos he will visit a reception centre for refugees. (To Dec. 6) BANJUL, Gambia - Presidential elections. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, DEC. 6 ** NEW DELHI - Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit India for the annual bilateral summit. BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers to discuss 2022 draft budgets, euro summit – 1400 GMT BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DEC.7 BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 8 MOSCOW - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is scheduled to make a visit to Moscow. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, DEC. 9 MADRID – President of the Republic of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades will visit Spain. BRUSSELS - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting (to Dec 10). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, DEC. 10

LONDON - UK hosts G7 summit of foreign and development ministers in Liverpool (to Dec. 12). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, DEC. 11 PALESTINE - Palestinians to hold local election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, DEC. 13 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DEC. 14 BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, DEC. 15 BRUSSELS - Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan meet in Brussels to discuss tensions that led to border clashes with several troops killed in November. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, DEC. 16

DHAKA - Indian President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Dhaka to attend Bangladesh’s Victory Day celebrations. BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to Dec 17). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, DEC. 19

** HONG KONG - Hong Kong Legislative Council election. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, DEC. 24 TRIPOLI, Libya - Presidential elections. TRIPOLI, Libya - Referendum election.

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JAN. 1 TALLINN – 12th anniversary of adoption of the euro by Estonia. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JAN. 2 SAUDI ARABIA – Stage of Dakar Rally 2022 (To. Jan. 14)

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JAN. 4 BURMA – 74th anniversary of Burma's independence. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JAN. 7 PALM SPRINGS, Ca - 32th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival (To Jan. 18). PHNOM PENH - The ruling Cambodian People's Party celebrates the 43rd anniversary of the victory over the Khmer Rouge regime. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JAN. 11 WASHINGTON/MOSCOW – 11th Anniversary of U.S.-Russia civilian nuclear cooperation agreement. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JAN. 12 HAITI - 12th anniversary of Haiti's magnitude 7 earthquake that destroyed much of the Haitian capital.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JAN. 13 MADRID - Spain's economy minister, Nadia Calvino, speaks at Forum Europe meeting organized by Nueva Economia - 0800 GMT. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JAN. 14 BRUSSELS - European Motor Show Brussels 2022 (to Jan. 23). TUNISIA – 12th Anniversary of ousting of President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JAN. 17 BRUSSELS - Eurogroup Meeting. ABU DHABI - World Future Energy Summit (WFES) 2022 (to Jan. 19). DAVOS, Switzerland - World Economic Forum 2022 Annual Meeting (to Jan 21). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JAN. 18

BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JAN. 21 DAVOS, Switzerland - World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JAN. 24

** TRIPOLI - Election for Libyan house of representatives. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council. LOME, Togo – World Day for African and Afrodescendant Culture. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JAN. 25 BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council. EGYPT – 11th Anniversary of beginning of Egyptian revolution, a series of mass popular protests leading to the resignation of President Hosni Mubarak. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

