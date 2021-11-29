Left Menu

J-K's statehood will be restored after selective killings end: BJP

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday said that the union territorys statehood will be restored once the selective killings end and the common people are able to move freely here.The BJP is concerned over the selective killings in Kashmir as its activists were targeted, BJP general secretary, organisation, Ashok Koul told reporters in north Kashmirs Bandipora.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 29-11-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 17:38 IST
J-K's statehood will be restored after selective killings end: BJP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday said that the union territory's statehood will be restored once the selective killings end and the common people are able to move freely here.

The BJP is concerned over the selective killings in Kashmir as its activists were targeted, BJP general secretary, organisation, Ashok Koul told reporters in north Kashmir's Bandipora. "In these selective killings, the BJP leaders are being killed here or the non-Kashmiris or non-Muslims, even some Muslims are also targeted. We are against every selective killing & no religion allows it," Koul said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home minster Amit Shah have on the floor of the Parliament said that the statehood of J-K will be restored and the BJP also supports the demand.

''When the situation in J-K becomes better, when it (situation) will be normal, the selective killings will end, and common people will be able to move freely, the statehood will then be restored,'' he said.

To a question on the conduct of the assembly elections, the BJP leader said the polls will be held soon after the delimitation commission submits its report.

"The delimitation commission has a time till March 6 (next year). When the commission submits its report under which 90 seats will be delimited, the elections will be followed soon after," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021