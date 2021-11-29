SAD announces two more candidates for Punjab assembly polls

Left Menu

With the declaration of two more candidates on Monday, the Shiromani Akali Dal has so far announced 89 names for the 2022 Punjab assembly polls due early next year.Former minister and MLA Bikram Singh Majithia will contest from Majitha assembly constituency in Amritsar while Bibi Jagir Kaur has been given ticket from Bholath seat in Kapurthala district.SAD President Sukhbir S Badal announced two more party candidates.

''SAD President Sukhbir S Badal announced two more party candidates. Bibi Jagir Kaur former President SGPC will contest from Bholath & Bikram Singh Majitha former Cabinet Minister will contest from Majitha assembly constituency. Total announced 89,” said party leader Daljit Singh Cheema in a tweet.

The SAD had forged an alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in June this year. As per the seat-sharing arrangement, the BSP will fight 20 of the 117 assembly seats in Punjab, while the rest will be contested by the SAD.

