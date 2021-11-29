Left Menu

'Passed without discussion, repealed without discussion': Omar's jibe over farm laws

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Monday targeted the government after Parliament passed without any discussion the bill to repeal the three controversial farm laws which had triggered protests by farmers.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 29-11-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 18:16 IST
'Passed without discussion, repealed without discussion': Omar's jibe over farm laws
  • Country:
  • India

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Monday targeted the government after Parliament passed without any discussion the bill to repeal the three controversial farm laws which had triggered protests by farmers. On the first day of the Winter Session on Monday, Parliament passed The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021, to cancel the three agri laws, with Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha approving it without any debate within minutes of taking it up amid protests by opposition members who were demanding a discussion.

''Passed without discussion; repealed without discussion. A new model of democracy for a new India,'' Abdullah wrote on Twitter. The bill now awaits the assent of President Ram Nath Kovind for the formal withdrawal of the three contentious laws against which farmers have been protesting for the past year at Delhi borders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has kept his word as the government has brought the repeal bill on the very first day of the Winter Session of parliament, said Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar while introducing it in the two Houses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021