Swedish parliament elects Social Democrat leader as new PM, again

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 29-11-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 18:24 IST
Swedish parliament for the second time in less than a week elected Social Democrat Magdalena Andersson as new prime minister on Monday, leaving the country's first female premier to navigate a fragmented and fraught political landscape.

The former finance minister won a similar vote last week but threw in the towel only hours later after a junior coalition partner abandoned the government over a lost budget vote.

Andersson will now form a minority government only consisting of her own party.

