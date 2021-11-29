US Domestic News Roundup: Biden told it will take two weeks to have definitive data on Omicron variant; U.S. House leaders to float short-term fix to fund gov't into Jan. -Punchbowl and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Biden told it will take two weeks to have definitive data on Omicron variant

The top U.S. infectious disease official, Dr. Anthony Fauci, told President Joe Biden on Sunday it will take about two weeks to have definitive information on the new coronavirus variant Omicron that has sparked new travel restrictions and shaken financial markets. Biden, returning to Washington following the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, was briefed in person by his coronavirus response team on Sunday afternoon as officials expect the new variant to reach the United States despite an impending ban on travelers from Southern Africa, where it was first detected.

U.S. House leaders to float short-term fix to fund gov't into Jan. -Punchbowl

U.S. House of Representatives leaders will offer a stopgap measure to fund the federal government into January, averting a potential shutdown on Friday when current funding expired, Punchbowl news outlet reported on Monday. The short-term fix, which would continue U.S. operations through mid-to-late January, will be introduced on Tuesday with a possible floor vote as soon as Wednesday, it reported, citing multiple unnamed Democratic and GOP lawmakers and aides.

Explainer-Who are the major players in Maxwell's sex abuse trial?

Opening statements in Ghislaine Maxwell's sex abuse trial are expected to begin on Monday, nearly 17 months after prosecutors alleged the British socialite recruited and groomed underage girls to give "sexualized massages" to deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein. Here is a summary of the individuals likely to play a major role in the trial, which is expected to last six weeks.

Lone Mississippi clinic on front line of U.S. Supreme Court abortion battle

As a car drove into the parking lot of Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic, the only abortion provider in the state of Mississippi, anti-abortion activist Beverly Anderson leaned in to speak to the woman in the passenger's seat. Two escorts wearing rainbow-colored vests blared rock music to drown out Anderson and other protesters as patients entered the fenced lot.

Trump defense chief Esper sues Pentagon for redacting parts of memoir

Former U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Sunday filed a lawsuit against the Department of Defense for withholding parts of a memoir about the time he spent in the administration of Donald Trump. The book, "A Sacred Oath", sheds light on events that occurred during the second half of Trump's presidency, Esper said.

Record number of U.S. firms change tack on political spending after Jan. 6 attack

The number of S&P 500 companies that have either stopped political giving or plan to disclose it hit a record in 2021 after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and recent social justice protests, according to a study viewed by Reuters. According to the study from the Center for Political Accountability, U.S. companies see new risks in political giving in light of the country's hyper-partisan environment, leading corporations to either halt contributions or disclose them. The center advocates for corporate transparency.

Cyber Monday sales expected to slow as shoppers see fewer deals

U.S. retailers are estimated to generate online sales of up to $11.3 billion on Cyber Monday, a decline in growth from a year earlier as fewer discounts and limited choices due to global supply chain disruptions deter shoppers. Retailers had also spread out promotional deals across more weeks this year to protect profit margins from surging supply chain costs and to better manage inventories amid widespread product shortages ahead of the Christmas shopping season.

Key dates leading up to Ghislaine Maxwell's sex abuse trial

Opening statements are expected to begin on Monday in the sex abuse trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite charged by U.S. prosecutors with helping recruit and groom underage girls for her longtime associate and former boyfriend, Jeffrey Epstein. Below is a timeline of significant events leading up to Maxwell's trial.

Opening statements in Ghislaine Maxwell sex abuse case set to begin

Opening statements in the Ghislaine Maxwell sex abuse case are expected to begin on Monday, as prosecutors try to convince a jury that the British socialite recruited and groomed girls for the late financier Jeffrey Epstein to abuse. U.S. prosecutors say that between 1994 and 2004, Maxwell - a former employee and romantic partner of Epstein's - gained the girls' trust by taking them to the movies, sending them gifts like lingerie and discussing sexual topics, according to a 2021 indictment filed by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan.

Fashion world grieves after death of Louis Vuitton's Virgil Abloh

Virgil Abloh, fashion's highest profile Black designer and the creative mind behind Louis Vuitton's menswear collections, died on Sunday of cancer, Vuitton's owner LVMH said. Following are reactions to his death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)