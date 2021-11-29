AAP has most honest, patriotic leaders: Kejriwal

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 18:37 IST
AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said his party has ''the most honest, dedicated and patriotic leaders''.

His remarks came after Aam Aadmi Party MLA Raghav Chadha won the ''Stylish Politician of the Year'' award at the second season of the India Fashion Awards.

''We have the most honest, most dedicated and most patriotic leaders in our party. Now, we have the most stylish too! Congrats @raghav_chadha,'' Kejriwal tweeted.

BJP leader Maneka Gandhi presented the award to Chadha, MLA from Rajendra Nagar, at an event here.

In a message, Chadha's office said the second season of the India Fashion Awards was held to celebrate innovators in the fashion industry.

''Senior AAP leader Raghav Chadha won the 'Stylish Politician of the Year' award which was handed over to him by Maneka Gandhi,'' it said.

