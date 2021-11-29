J&K administration working for all people, not just a select few: L-G Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said the administration is working for the welfare of all people of the union territory, and not just a select few.

Sinha was speaking to reporters after laying the foundation stone of a 'Yatri Niwas' (accommodation for pilgrims) ahead of the Amarnath Yatra in Majeen area on the outskirts of Jammu.

Asked about National Conference leader and former chief minister Omar Abdullah's remarks that the security situation is bad since the abrogation of Article 370 and that the militants have not come from outside but the disillusioned local youths are picking up guns, Sinha said, ''I do not want to react to this.'' He said that the administration is not working for just a few people but for the entire population of Jammu and Kashmir.

''(Our focus is that) the facilitation increases, peace and prosperity regained, people get jobs and industry comes to J&K,'' he said.

On the Amarnath pilgrimage, Sinha said there is an apprehension among people in various parts of the country that the yatra is not safe.

''All of us need to work towards ensuring that the people living across India feel that Amarnath Yatra is as safe as any other pilgrimage in the country. We are working in that direction,'' he said.

On the new accommodation facility, he said the Delhi School of Architecture will prepare the design within two months and expressed hope that the work will be completed within a year.

Sinha said that discussions were held about the feasibility of a ropeway for the yatra. ''Once the feasibility report comes, we will move ahead,'' he said.

He said that the Jindal Foundation has done a survey for improving facilities at Shiv Khori shrine in Reasi district. ''We hope the work will start next month,'' he said.

He said that the government is looking at creating a pilgrim tourism circuit of Mata Vaishnodevi, Shiv Khori, Purmandal, Mansar and Surinsar lakes.

