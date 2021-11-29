Parliament repeals controversial farm laws without debate

Parliament on Monday approved the repeal of the three controversial farm laws in rushed voice votes in both Houses on the opening day of the winter session as the government stonewalled the opposition demand for a debate.

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021, which sought to rescind the three laws passed last year to ease rules around the sale, pricing and storage of farm crops, was taken up by Lok Sabha which passed it within minutes and, thereafter, it was introduced in Rajya Sabha and approved by voice vote. The whole exercise was completed within two hours.

The bill now awaits the assent of President Ram Nath Kovind for the formal withdrawal of the three contentious laws against which farmers have been protesting for the past year.

In both Houses, opposition parties led by the Congress demanded a discussion over the repeal bill but couldn't get it initiated.

In Rajya Sabha, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said ''there is no need for a discussion'' as the opposition parties had been seeking repeal of the laws and the government was now doing it.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 had triggered a massive agitation by farmer bodies, especially in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Though the implementation of the law had been stayed by the Supreme Court, farmer bodies have been squatting on roads leading to the national capital from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana for just over a year now.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on November 19 announced the decision to repeal the laws - the biggest policy rollback since he led the BJP to power in 2014.

The laws are being repealed just before assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, where it was feared that farmer protests may dent prospects of the BJP.

However, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) - the joint body of farmer unions leading the current protests - has refused to end the agitation and asked the government to immediately resume talks on six demands, including a legal guarantee for the procurement of crops at MSP.

The other demands were sacking and arrest of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, withdrawal of cases against farmers and building of a memorial for those who lost their lives during the agitation.

Just as Tomar introduced the repeal bill in the Lok Sabha around noon, MPs belonging to opposition parties trooped into the Well of the House demanding a debate. They held banners and raised slogans.

Speaker Om Birla said he was ready to allow discussion on the bill provided the protesting MPs go back to their seats and there is order in the House.

''You want a debate, I am ready to allow debate when there is order in the House. But if you come to the Well, how can there be a debate,'' he said asking the members to take their seats.

Birla said discussion is not possible when the MPs were standing in the Well holding placards.

Congress leader in the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury asked why there is no discussion taking place since the bill was listed for consideration and passage.

He accused the government of taking the House for a ride.

As opposition MPs continued to shout slogans, the Speaker put the bill to voice vote and declared it passed after treasury benches concurred with the proposal.

The members of TRS, DMK and TMC were in the Well during the passage of the bill. TRS MPs were holding placards demanding a uniform procurement policy and a National Food Grain Procurement Policy.

The MPs from the Congress, NCP, BSP and IUML were protesting while standing at their respective seats.

The BJP, which has an absolute majority in the House, had issued a three-line whip to party MPs to be present in the House on Monday for completing the important legislative business.

Birla adjourned proceedings the House till post-lunch session soon after.

Without taking away the existing mechanisms available to farmers, new avenues were provided for the trade of their produce, the copy of the Bill said, adding that the laws have been stayed by the Supreme Court of India.

''During the COVID period, the farmers have worked hard to increase production and fulfil the needs of the nation. As we celebrate the 75th Year of Independence- 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', the need of the hour is to take everyone together on the path of inclusive growth and development,'' the Bill said In Rajya Sabha, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu rejected notices given by the Congress and other opposition MPs under rule 267 seeking setting aside of the business to discuss farmer issues and adjourned proceedings briefly as opposition members persisted with their demand.

But this was not before the House was informed of the passage of the repeal bill by the Lok Sabha and a copy of it being laid on the table of the House.

When the Upper House assembled, Tomar introduced The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said the government was forced to take back the three farm bills after suffering setbacks in the recent by-polls and fearing its fallout on BJP's electoral prospects in the ensuing elections in five states.

He said over 700 farmers lost their lives during the protests over the farm bills in the last year.

But his speech was cut short for exceeding his allotted two minutes time by Deputy Chairman Harivansh who then gave the floor to Tomar.

The minister said the government could not convince the agitating farmers about the benefits of the three laws.

He also attacked the Congress for adopting ''double standard'' on the laws, as its own election manifesto talked about the need for reforms in the farm sector.

The prime minister, he said, showed a large heart by announcing the repeal of the laws on Guru Nanak Jayanti.

He said as both the government and the opposition parties are for the repeal of the laws, so there was no need for any discussion on the farm repeal bill.

But opposition MPs demanded a debate.

Amid slogan shouting, Harivansh put the repeal bill to voice vote and it was declared passed after treasury benches supported it.

Dola Sen and Nadimul Haque of the TMC rushed into the Well of the House when the voice vote was being taken to protest the passage of the bill without debate.

After the passage of the bill, the House proceedings were adjourned briefly.

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act is aimed at giving freedom to farmers to sell their produce outside the mandis.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act is to provide cultivators the right to enter into a contract with agri-business firms, processors, wholesalers, exporters, or large retailers for the sale of future farming produce at a pre-agreed price.

The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act was implemented to remove commodities like cereals, pulses, oilseeds, onion, and potatoes from the list of essential commodities and also do away with the imposition of stock holding limits on such items, except under 'extraordinary circumstances'.

The repeal bill in Rajya Sabha was passed after Deputy Chairman did not give a ruling on a point of order raised by Tiruchi Siva of DMK.

''There was a supplementary list of business, which was taken up regarding the repeal of the farm bills. I do not want to go into the merits of the bill but without time being allocated, has there been any precedent of taking a bill without allocating time by way of bringing a supplementary,'' he asked. According to the copy of the Bill, the three laws were part of the Government's endeavour to improve the condition of farmers including small and marginal farmers.

''These enactments— (a) provided freedom to the farmers to sell their produce to any buyer at any place of their choice to realise remunerative prices; (b) created an ecosystem wherein processor, bulk buyers, organised retailers and exporters and the like can directly engage with the farmers; ''(c) created a facilitative framework for electronic trading to improve transparency and price discovery; and (d) provided a legal framework for farming contracts to protect the interest of the farmers, economically empower them and assure the price for their produce in advance,''' it said. PTI ACB JTR NAB KKS NKD MJH SKC CS KRH ANZ RT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)