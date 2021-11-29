Swedes elect 1st female PM — for the 2nd time in a week
She will form a one-party, minority government. The Cabinet is expected to be named Tuesday.Andersson served as Prime Minister for seven hours before stepping down last week after the Greens left her two-party coalition.
Magdalena Andersson, who last week was Sweden's first woman Prime Minister for a few hours before resigning because a budget defeat made a coalition partner quit, was on Monday elected again as head of government.
In a 101 -173 vote with 75 abstentions, the 349-seat Riksdag elected Andersson, leader of the Social Democrats, as Prime Minister. She will form a one-party, minority government. The Cabinet is expected to be named Tuesday.
Andersson served as Prime Minister for seven hours before stepping down last week after the Greens left her two-party coalition. Their move followed the rejection of her government's budget proposal — in favour of one presented by opposition parties including the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats, which is rooted in a neo-Nazi movement.
Under the Swedish Constitution, Prime Ministers can be named and govern as long as a parliamentary majority — a minimum of 175 lawmakers — is not against them.
