TMC to change party constitution to induct more members from other states

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-11-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 18:52 IST
With an eye on expanding the party's footprint nationally, the Trinamool Congress Monday announced that it will change the party's constitution to induct more members from other states.

Party supremo Mamata Banerjee is the ''strongest and most experienced face'' to take on BJP nationally and defeat it in the next Lok Sabha polls, the party said after its coordination committee meeting here.

''Today in our coordination committee meeting it was decided that our next coordination committee meeting will be held in Delhi. It was also decided that changes will be made in our party Constitution so that we can bring in more people from other states and our national coordination committee can truly have a national footprint,'' TMC Rajya Sabha party leader Derek O' Brien said.

Newly joined member Pawan Verma, who switched over from JD(U), said TMC will continue to expand nationally.

''Let us tell this that Mamata Banerjee is the strongest, credible and experienced face nationally, to take on the BJP'' Brien said.

His comment came when when he was asked about the party's relationship with the Congress, some of whose leaders have joined the TMC.

