People of J-K being punished due to collective failure of Centre, local administration: Omar

NC leader Omar Abdullah on Monday said people of Jammu and Kashmir are being punished due to the “collective failure” of the Centre and local administration by withholding the region’s statehood.

Reacting to a statement of BJP leader Ashok Koul, the former chief minister said the Centre and the UT administration failed to protect the people and manage the security situation.

''So the people of J&K will be punished, by having our statehood withheld, because of the collective failure of the Union Government & the J&K administration? They fail to protect people, they fail to manage the security situation & the rest of us are punished. What an idea sir ji!'' Omar tweeted.

Koul on Monday said Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood will be restored when the situation becomes better and the common people are able to move freely.

''When the situation in J-K becomes better, when it (situation) will be normal, the selective killings will end, and common people will be able to move freely, the statehood will then be restored,'' the BJP state general secretary (organisation) told reporters in north Kashmir's Bandipora.

PTI MIJ SRY

