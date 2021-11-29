Kejriwal hands over Rs 1 crore cheque to family of civic worker who died of COVID-19
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore to the husband of a municipal sanitation worker who died of COVID-19.Sunita Ji was a frontline warrior working as a Swachhata Karamchari with the East MCD Municipal Corporation of Delhi. She succumbed to death after being infected while on COVID-19 duty. She was a courageous woman who served the people of Delhi during the toughest times.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore to the husband of a municipal sanitation worker who died of COVID-19.
''Sunita Ji was a frontline warrior working as a Swachhata Karamchari with the East MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi). She succumbed to death after being infected while on COVID-19 duty. She was a courageous woman who served the people of Delhi during the toughest times. She put her life on stake to protect us,'' Kejriwal said after he met her family and handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore to her husband.
''One cannot quantify the value of life in terms of money but I hope this assistance from our end can bring some strength to the family,'' the chief minister added.
The Delhi government has so far extended an amount of Rs 1 crore to 18 ''corona warriors''.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kejriwal
- Delhi
- a Swachhata Karamchari
- Sunita Ji
- Arvind Kejriwal
ALSO READ
BJP hits out at Kejriwal over deteriorating Delhi air pollution, says vehicular, dust pollution contribute more than stubble burning
Delhi: Over 1500 cops deployed at Trade Fair
Ahead of MCD polls, Delhi govt proposal to replace tankers with RO Water ATMs
Delhi's air quality in 'very poor' category
SDMC resumes 'Neki Ki Deewar' in Delhi's Dwarka to help underprivileged