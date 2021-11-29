Left Menu

Kejriwal hands over Rs 1 crore cheque to family of civic worker who died of COVID-19

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore to the husband of a municipal sanitation worker who died of COVID-19.Sunita Ji was a frontline warrior working as a Swachhata Karamchari with the East MCD Municipal Corporation of Delhi. She succumbed to death after being infected while on COVID-19 duty. She was a courageous woman who served the people of Delhi during the toughest times.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 19:13 IST
Kejriwal hands over Rs 1 crore cheque to family of civic worker who died of COVID-19
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore to the husband of a municipal sanitation worker who died of COVID-19.

''Sunita Ji was a frontline warrior working as a Swachhata Karamchari with the East MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi). She succumbed to death after being infected while on COVID-19 duty. She was a courageous woman who served the people of Delhi during the toughest times. She put her life on stake to protect us,'' Kejriwal said after he met her family and handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore to her husband.

''One cannot quantify the value of life in terms of money but I hope this assistance from our end can bring some strength to the family,'' the chief minister added.

The Delhi government has so far extended an amount of Rs 1 crore to 18 ''corona warriors''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021