Leaders of 12 opposition parties condemn suspension of Rajya Sabha MPs, term it 'undemocratic'

Leaders of 12 opposition parties on Monday condemned the suspension of 12 MPs from the Rajya Sabha for the entire Winter Session of Parliament for their ''unruly'' conduct in the House in August and termed the move ''unwarranted and undemocratic''.

Slamming the government for bringing a motion that led to the suspensions, they alleged the action violates all rules and procedures of the Upper House.

The suspended MPs include six from the Congress, two each from the Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena, and one each from the CPI and CPI(M). This is the first time that 12 MPs have been suspended in one go in the Rajya Sabha for the remainder of the session under Rule 256 for unruly behaviour.

''The leaders of the opposition parties unitedly condemn the unwarranted and undemocratic suspension of 12 members in violation of all the Rules of Procedure of Rajya Sabha pertaining to suspension of members for the entire duration of the Winter Session,'' a joint statement signed by leaders of the 12 opposition parties said.

''The motion moved by the government for suspending the members in regard to the unfortunate incident that occurred in the previous session is unprecedented and violates the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Council of States (Rajya Sabha),'' it said.

The signatories of the joint statement are Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and members of the Congress, DMK, SP, NCP, Shiv Sena, RJD, CPI(M), CPI, IUML, LJD, JDS, MDMK, TRS and AAP.

Floor leaders of the opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha will meet on Tuesday to deliberate on the future course of action to resist the ''authoritarian decision'' of the government and defend parliamentary democracy, the statement further said.

Congress MP Chhaya Verma, Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi and Trinamool Congress' Dola Sen were on Monday suspended for the remaining part of the Winter Session for their misconduct and unruly behaviour during the last session.

Reacting to her suspension, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted, ''If speaking for farmers, against privatisation that goes against people, sells family silver for 'sarkari' PR calls for suspension, then I ask: how weak are you to not be able to answer on basis of parliamentary democracy? Will continue to speak for people inside and outside the parliament.'' ''Even the rules don't permit carrying forward taking action from one session to another. Rule 256,'' she said.

Congress MP Ripun Bora said it is their constitutional right to raise issues of public importance and asked what was wrong in raising the concerns of farmers. He said it is the duty of the chairman and the government to run the House.

''This is totally undemocratic and amounts to dictatorship on the part of the government in suspending the MPs four months after the session. This is the murder of democracy,'' he told PTI.

''We have not been allowed to be heard. The government has decided to take action against opposition MPs at its own whim,'' Bora said, adding that if the prime minister has apologised and taken back the farm laws, what is their offence in raising the concerns of farmers.

Accusing the BJP government of indulging in ''dictatorship'', TMC's Sen alleged that it was ''attacking the Constitution and democracy''. Another TMC MP Shanta Chhetri said they were ''suspended for protecting the interests of farmers and the interests of the country''. The last day of the Monsoon Session had witnessed chaotic scenes with marshals being called in as Opposition members protested over various issues and demanded a discussion on the farmers' agitation and the Pegasus snooping row among other matters.

The entire Monsoon session was washed out due to the opposition protests.

The government had accused the Opposition of not only creating unruly scenes in the well of the House but also accused some of them of manhandling a woman marshal in the House.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)