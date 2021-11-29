Kerala CM congratulates Jose K Mani for being elected as Rajya Sabha member from Kerala

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday congratulated Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani after he was elected as a Rajya Sabha member from the State.

''Congratulations to Left Democratic Front leader Jose K Mani who was elected as a Rajya Sabha member from Kerala,'' the CM said in a Facebook post.

Mani defeated UDF candidate Sooranad Rajasekharan by more than 50 votes to get elected to the Rajya Sabha seat. The seat became vacant when Mani resigned from the same seat after his party shifted alliance to the Left Democratic Front from the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).

Mani had contested the Assembly polls from Pala constituency but lost to Mani C Kappan of Nationalist Congress Kerala (NCK).

