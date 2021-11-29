New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

DEL52 PB-AMARINDER-LD KHATTAR Will form next govt in Punjab with BJP, breakaway Akali faction: Amarinder Chandigarh: Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Monday said his party will form the next government in the state along with the BJP and a breakaway Akali faction as he held a surprise meeting with Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar here.

DES24 PB-SGPC-CHIEF Harjinder Singh Dhami is new SGPC president Amritsar: Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee honorary chief secretary Harjinder Singh Dhami on Monday became the new president of the apex religious body of the Sikhs.

DES34 PB-SIDHU-KEJRIWAL Sidhu tears into Kejriwal over poll promises Chandigarh: Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday slammed AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal over poll promises, saying “those who live in glass houses should not throw stones at others”.

DES44 CH-VIRUS-RUMOURS COVID-19: Chandigarh admin dismisses rumours over ‘Omicron’ variant, says no case yet Chandigarh: A 39-year-old Chandigarh resident who returned from South Africa has been home quarantined even as the authorities here on Monday dismissed as “rumours” anyone having tested positive for the new Covid variant “Omicron”.

DES4 UKD-MODI Modi to address rally in Doon on Dec 4 Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive here on December 4 to address a rally, besides inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of development projects worth Rs 30,000 crore.

DES26 HR-FARM LAWS-HOODA Repeal of farm laws must follow dropping of cases against farmers: Hooda Chandigarh: Shortly after the repeal of three central farm laws by Parliament, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday demanded the dropping of all cases lodged against farmers during the over year-long agitation against the legislations. DES59 HR-VIRUS-CASES 16 fresh coronavirus cases in Haryana Chandigarh: Haryana reported no Covid-related death, even though it added 16 new infections on Monday, pushing the case count to 7,71,692, according to an official bulletin. DES3 UP-PAPER LEAK-ARRESTS Three arrested for UPTET paper leak Muzaffarnagar (UP): Three people have been arrested in connection with Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) question paper leakage in Shamli, police said on Monday. DES61 RJ-VIRUS-CHILDREN Day after two kids leave India for US, test report confirms coronavirus Jaipur: Two children who flew to the United States with their parents were confirmed to be coronavirus positive in a test report that arrived a day after they left for that country.

