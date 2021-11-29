These are the top stories at 9.45 pm: NATION DEL79 LDALL FARM LAWS Parliament approves repeal of farm laws; Oppn protests demanding debate, Why is govt terrified? asks Cong New Delhi: Parliament on Monday passed the bill to repeal the three contentious agricultural laws at the centre of protests by farmers for over a year with the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha giving their approval in quick succession amid an uproar on the first day of the Winter session without any discussion as demanded by the opposition.

DEL93 2NDLDALL SUSPENSION-RS 12 opp MPs suspended from Rajya Sabha: Opp calls it 'undemocratic'; Govt says suspended MPs caused 'irreversible disgrace' to House New Delhi: As many as 12 opposition MPs were suspended from Rajya Sabha on Monday for the entire Winter session of the Parliament for their ''unruly'' conduct in the previous session in August, even as the Opposition termed the suspension as ''undemocratic and in violation of all the Rules of Procedure'' of the Upper House.

DEL84 LDALL-OMICRON No Omicron in India yet, but concerns mount; K'tka says sample of SA returnee 'different from Delta' New Delhi: India has not reported any case of the Omicron variant of coronavirus yet but the Karnataka health minister Monday said the sample of one of the two recent South Africa returnees appears ''different from the Delta variant'', even as experts stressed vaccines remain a critical tool.

DEL80 LD THAROOR-WOMEN MPs-SELFIE Tharoor's selfie with six women MPs with 'attractive place to work' tweet sparks row New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday posted a selfie with six women MPs on Twitter with a caption: ''Who says the Lok Sabha isn't an attractive place to work?'', triggering a controversy with many rights activists and women organisations accusing him of ''sexism''.

PAR29 RS-2NDLD-ADJOURN Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned for day amid Opposition protest New Delhi: Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Monday after repeated disruptions amid continuous Opposition protest over issues pertaining to farmers. PAR19 LS-2ND LD ADJOURN LS adjourned for the day amid continuous protests by Opposition New Delhi: Proceedings of the Lok Sabha were adjourned for the day on Monday amid continuous protest by Opposition members over issues pertaining to farmers.

BOM21 MH-PARAM BIR-2ND LD COMMISSION Deshmukh corruption probe: Param Bir Singh appears before panel, says ill-health prevented him earlier; warrant cancelled Mumbai: Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh on Monday appeared before the commission probing corruption allegations against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh for the first time and told the panel that he couldn't present himself earlier due to his ''ill health''.

DEL95 RAHUL-LD FARM LAWS Repealing of farm laws without discussion shows govt 'terrified', has something to hide: Rahul (Eds: Adding inputs, changing slug) New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that repealing the three farm laws without a debate in Parliament shows that the government is ''terrified'' and knows that it has done something wrong.

DEL52 PB-AMARINDER-LD KHATTAR Will form next govt in Punjab with BJP, breakaway Akali faction: Amarinder Chandigarh: Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Monday said his party will form the next government in the state along with the BJP and a breakaway Akali faction as he held a surprise meeting with Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar here.

DEL9 VIRUS-LD CASES India reports 8,309 new Covid cases; active cases decline to 1,03,859 New Delhi: With 8,309 people testing positive for the coronavirus infection in a day, India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,45,80,832, while the active cases have declined to 1,03,859, the lowest in 544 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

BUSINESS DEL76 BIZ-LSQ-LD BITCOIN No proposal to recognise Bitcoin as currency: FM New Delhi: The government has no proposal to recognise Bitcoin as a currency in the country, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the Lok Sabha on Monday.

DEL77 BIZ-RBI-2NDLD REL CAP RBI supersedes RCap Board; to shortly initiate insolvency proceedings Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Monday superseded the board of Anil Ambani promoted Reliance Capital Ltd (RCL) and will shortly initiate bankruptcy proceedings against the debt-ridden NBFC in view of payment defaults and serious governance issues.

FOREIGN FGN3 WHO-OMICRON Not yet clear if Omicron more transmissible, causes severe disease, says WHO United Nations/Geneva: The World Health Organization has said it is “not yet clear” whether the newly-detected coronavirus variant Omicron is more transmissible or causes more severe disease compared to other variants, including the highly-transmissible and globally prevalent Delta variant. By Yoshita Singh SPORTS SPD19 SPO-CRI-IND-2NDLD NZ Indians defy India: Ravindra-Patel combo fashions memorable draw for NZ Kanpur: Two Indian-born cricketers, Ajaz Patel and Rachin Ravindra, showed remarkable resilience under fading light and on a deteriorating track to defy India's famous spinners, eking out a thrilling draw for New Zealand in the opening Test here on Monday. By Kushan Sarkar. PTI HDA

