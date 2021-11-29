Left Menu

UP needs 'yogya sarkar not Yogi sarkar', says Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday slammed the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government stating that the state needs "yogya sarkar not Yogi sarkar" (people of UP needs a stable government and not Yogi-led government).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 22:10 IST
UP needs 'yogya sarkar not Yogi sarkar', says Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday slammed the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government stating that the state needs "yogya sarkar not Yogi sarkar" (people of UP needs a stable government and not Yogi-led government). The former UP Chief Minister also announced that if SP gets voted back to power , it will provide financial assistance to families whose members lost their lives during the farmers' agitation.

"Who will help the families of the 700 farmers who lost their lives during the farmers' agitation? SP has decided to provide the financial assistance to their kin if they are voted back to power in the state," Akhilesh said after the bill to repeal the three farm laws was passed in both the Houses of the Parliament. "Uttar Pradesh need a yogya sarkar not Yogi sarkar (needs a stable government and not Yogi-led government. Next time the people of UP will vote for a yogya (good) government," he added.

The 'Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021' was passed by the Parliament on Monday. In an address to the nation on November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws on the day of Guru Nanak Jayanti. The bill was cleared by the Union Cabinet last week.

The winter session of Parliament is scheduled to conclude on December 23. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021