LS Speaker Birla hopes House will run smoothly during Winter Session of Parliament

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday said there are many issues facing the country which require serious discussion and hoped that members will extend their support to ensure that the House runs smoothly and in an orderly manner during the Winter Session of Parliament.

In a series of tweets in Hindi ahead of the start of the session, the Speaker expressed hope that members will maintain discipline during the proceedings.

The Winter Session of Parliament started on Monday and will conclude on December 23.

There are many issues facing the country on which there is a need for serious discussion in the House. The people of the country also hope that these issues are raised, Birla said, adding that he will try his best to provide enough time and opportunities to MPs to raise various matters.

The Speaker said he hoped that all parties will extend their support to ensure smooth functioning of the House and that the proceedings will be conducted in an orderly manner.

''With our collective efforts, we will enhance the dignity of the House,'' he added.

Later in the day, Birla chaired a meeting of floor leaders of various political parties to build a consensus on the smooth functioning of the House. He sought cooperation from all parties so that the House remains in order. He also requested them not to enter the Well of the House with placards.

The meeting was attended by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and floor leaders of various parties, including the Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

During the meeting, the floor leaders also deliberated on the business of the House for the coming days.

