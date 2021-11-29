MPs are suspended as their heights of irresponsibility, indiscipline couldn't be tolerated: Pralhad Joshi

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Monday said that Opposition was "insolent" during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament and stated that the government was bound to suspend them as their heights of irresponsibility and indiscipline couldn't be tolerated. Speaking to ANI Joshi said, "12 MPs have been suspended from the Rajya Sabha today because of very unfortunate incidents that happened during the Monsoon session."

"Opposition was insolent, they didn't let the PM introduce the ministers even, at the start of the Monsoon Session. Dola Sen (TMC MP) placed a hanging loop on Shanta Chettri's (TMC MP) neck. They blew whistles, behaved inappropriately, and climbed on top of tables," the Minister said. "Arpita Ghosh (TMC), who resigned recently, tried to break glass and enter, leading to an injury of a female worker. Whenever we questioned this, Congress, TMC, or CPI(M) promised it won't happen again. Once even the Chairman cried, still we managed to talk it out," he said.

"This happened again on the last day, but we couldn't take any action, which is why we decided to put forth a proposal to take action in this session against those who behaved inappropriately. Their heights of irresponsibility and indiscipline couldn't be tolerated," he said. "Piyush Goyal and I repeatedly requested them that we are ready to close this chapter if they express regret and say this won't happen again in front of the chamber, but they still denied it. We didn't want this, but keeping the chamber's dignity, we had no other option," he added.

Rajya Sabha on the first day of its business for the Winter Session on Monday suspended 12 of its members for the rest of the current session on account of 'unruly and violent behaviour' during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. The suspended MPs include six from Congress, two each from TMC and Shiv Sena and one each from CPM and CPI. The action has been taken against them for the 'indiscipline' in the monsoon session of the house. The suspended MPs are Elamaram Kareem (CPM), Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, R Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain and Akhilesh Prasad Singh of the Congress, Binoy Viswam of CPI, Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri of Trinamool Congress, Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai of Shiv Sena.

Meanwhile, condemning the 'unwarranted and undemocratic' suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs, floor leaders of Opposition parties of the Upper House said they will meet on Tuesday to deliberate on the future course of action to resist the government's "authoritarian decision". (ANI)

