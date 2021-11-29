Former Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim files nomination for civic polls

Former Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) mayor Firhad Hakim and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s sister-in-law Kajari Bandopadhyay on Monday filed their nomination papers as TMC candidates for elections to the civic body on December 19.

Hakim, who is contesting from ward number 82, said, ''I won’t be seeking votes during my campaigns. I will be renewing my bond with people. I am sure of victory.'' Banerjee filed her papers from ward number 73.

Meanwhile, a high-level meeting was held at the State Election Commission (SEC) headquarters, during which it was decided the EVMs will be kept in individual strong rooms in all 144 wards, one of its officials said.

The SEC has also emphasised that all COVID-19 protocols should be followed during electioneering and polling, in line with the health ministry’s directives, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)