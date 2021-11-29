Former Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim files nomination for civic polls
- Country:
- India
Former Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) mayor Firhad Hakim and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s sister-in-law Kajari Bandopadhyay on Monday filed their nomination papers as TMC candidates for elections to the civic body on December 19.
Hakim, who is contesting from ward number 82, said, ''I won’t be seeking votes during my campaigns. I will be renewing my bond with people. I am sure of victory.'' Banerjee filed her papers from ward number 73.
Meanwhile, a high-level meeting was held at the State Election Commission (SEC) headquarters, during which it was decided the EVMs will be kept in individual strong rooms in all 144 wards, one of its officials said.
The SEC has also emphasised that all COVID-19 protocols should be followed during electioneering and polling, in line with the health ministry’s directives, the official added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Mamata Banerjee 'political mother of all terrorists in country', says BJP's Saumitra Khan
Telangana Cong submits complaint against MLC candidate Venkatarami Reddy to state election commission
BSF could be obstacle for anti-national activities promoted by Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal, alleges BJP's Anupam Hazra
Tripura CM defying SC's directive to ensure free and fair (local) elections; will appeal to higher judiciary to act against his govt as per law: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
Will express solidarity with TMC MPs protesting attack on party workers in Tripura; raise this matter when I meet PM: CM Mamata Banerjee