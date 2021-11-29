Devasthanam Board row: Cabinet sub-committee submits report to Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand Tourism and Culture Minister Satpal Maharaj on Monday submitted the report of a cabinet sub-committee on the Chardham Devasthanam Board to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

This comes a day after a high-level committee constituted by the state government to look into the Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Management Act, 2019 submitted its final report to Dhami.

The recommendations of the two panels have not been made public yet.

Priests of the Chardham -- Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri -- have been opposing the board ever since it was created during the chief ministership of Trivendra Singh Rawat, saying it is an infringement upon their traditional rights over the Himalayan temples.

The Devasthanam Board looks after the administration of 51 temples including the Chardham.

