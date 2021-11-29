Left Menu

Devasthanam Board row: Cabinet sub-committee submits report to Uttarakhand CM

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 29-11-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 23:03 IST
Devasthanam Board row: Cabinet sub-committee submits report to Uttarakhand CM
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Tourism and Culture Minister Satpal Maharaj on Monday submitted the report of a cabinet sub-committee on the Chardham Devasthanam Board to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

This comes a day after a high-level committee constituted by the state government to look into the Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Management Act, 2019 submitted its final report to Dhami.

The recommendations of the two panels have not been made public yet.

Priests of the Chardham -- Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri -- have been opposing the board ever since it was created during the chief ministership of Trivendra Singh Rawat, saying it is an infringement upon their traditional rights over the Himalayan temples.

The Devasthanam Board looks after the administration of 51 temples including the Chardham.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021