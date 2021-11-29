Nadda slams Delhi government, says blaming Centre has become its 'habit'

Hitting out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Monday said that blaming others has become a habit of the Delhi government and only "false propaganda" has been done in the name of development. Addressing the event held by the party on the culmination of 'Jhuggi Samman Yatra', Nadda said AAP government blames the Centre for work not done and seeks to take credit for the work done by the Centre.

"Only false propaganda was done in the name of development in Delhi, blaming others has become a habit of Delhi government. If some work is not done here, then they blame Centre for it," Nadda said. "He seeks credit for the work done by PM Modi. I told Kejriwal to not be an egoist, but they're stopping the Centre's Ayushman Bharat Yojana. They don't accept their mistakes, blame the Centre and disrespect all the constitutional institutions," he said.

Taking a jibe at other Opposition parties, Nadda alleged they were "in hibernation" during the conditions created by COVID-19 while BJP workers were assisted the people. Nadda said that a political party is tested in times of difficulty.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, only BJP workers worked for people's welfare at the cost of their lives while other party workers went into isolation," he said. Nadda took a jibe at the Congress party and said that the party leaders can be seen only on Twitter. "Congress leaders could be seen only on Twitter at the time of COVID-19 pandemic. They were seen only giving statements rather than serving the nation. When labour was going back to their hometowns, BJP workers made arrangements for them," he added.

Praising the works done by BJP, Nadda said "BJP has worked for a brighter Delhi on ground level with your cooperation in this yatra". (ANI)

