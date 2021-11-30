Left Menu

U.S. House panel probing Capitol riot moves toward contempt charge against Clark

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-11-2021 00:29 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 00:29 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. House of Representatives committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol said on Monday it was moving toward holding Jeffrey Clark, who was a senior Justice Department official under ex-President Donald Trump, in contempt of Congress.

The Select Committee said it would hold a business meeting on Wednesday to vote on a report recommending that the full House cite Clark for contempt of Congress and refer him for federal prosecution.

