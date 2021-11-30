U.S. House panel probing Capitol riot moves toward contempt charge against Clark
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-11-2021 00:29 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 00:29 IST
Country:
- United States
The U.S. House of Representatives committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol said on Monday it was moving toward holding Jeffrey Clark, who was a senior Justice Department official under ex-President Donald Trump, in contempt of Congress.
The Select Committee said it would hold a business meeting on Wednesday to vote on a report recommending that the full House cite Clark for contempt of Congress and refer him for federal prosecution.
