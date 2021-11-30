Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Ecuador's president extends state of emergency for prisons

President Guillermo Lasso renewed a state of emergency throughout Ecuador's prison system on Monday, extending it for 30 days as the country grapples to control jail violence which has left scores of inmates dead. Lasso first imposed a state of emergency in penitentiaries at the end of September due to violence at the Penitenciaria del actions.Litoral prison, where fighting between criminal gangs in the last two months has left more than 180 prisoners dead.

France ready to talk about migrants if Britain serious, minister says

France is prepared to talk to Britain about migration if it is ready for serious discussions, interior minister Gerald Darmanin said on Monday, as he urged the UK to "limit" its economic attractiveness to migrants. Darmanin also told a news conference that Prime Minister Jean Castex will write to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday to detail French demands.

Myanmar court to deliver first verdicts in Aung San Suu Kyi trial

A court in military-ruled Myanmar is due to deliver the first verdicts on Tuesday in nearly a dozen cases against deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi, on trial for offences that carry combined maximum jail sentences of more than 100 years. The popular Nobel Peace Prize laureate led an elected civilian government that was ousted in a Feb. 1 military coup and has been held incommunicado and on trial since June https://reut.rs/3E7cXzT, with court hearings behind closed doors.

France sends more police, extends curfew in restive Caribbean territory

The French government will send police reinforcements, including an elite SWAT team, and extend a curfew in the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe after two weeks of unrest, the overseas territories minister said on Monday. Police have been shot at and stores looted in protests against plans to make vaccination for health workers compulsory, which have fanned long-running grievances over living standards and the relationship with Paris.

Chinese province targets journalists, foreign students with planned new surveillance system

Security officials in one of China's largest provinces have commissioned a surveillance system they say they want to use to track journalists and international students among other "suspicious people", documents reviewed by Reuters showed. A July 29 tender document published on the Henan provincial government’s procurement website - reported in the media for the first time - details plans for a system that can compile individual files on such persons of interest coming to Henan using 3,000 facial recognition cameras that connect to various national and regional databases.

WHO flags Omicron risk, travel curbs tighten, Biden urges vaccination

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday the Omicron coronavirus variant carried a very high risk of infection surges, while border closures by more countries cast a shadow over an economic recovery from the two-year pandemic. Big airlines acted swiftly to protect their hubs by curbing passenger travel https://www.reuters.com/world/travellers-edge-countries-tighten-rules-due-omicron-fears-travel-agents-2021-11-29 from southern Africa, where the new Omicron variant was first detected, fearing that a spread of the variant would trigger restrictions from other destinations beyond the immediately affected regions, industry sources said.

Iran nuclear talks resume with upbeat comments despite scepticism

EU, Iranian and Russian diplomats sounded upbeat as Iran and world powers held their first talks in five months on Monday to try to save their 2015 nuclear deal, despite Tehran taking a tough stance in public that Western powers said would not work. Diplomats say time is running out to resurrect the pact, which then-U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned in 2018 in a move which infuriated Iran and dismayed the other powers involved - Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia.

Amid slow vote count, Honduran leftist Castro eyes victory with big lead

Honduran presidential candidate Xiomara Castro looked set to put the left back in power 12 years after her husband was ousted in a coup, even as the vote count for Sunday's election unexpectedly paused for hours on Monday. Castro https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/sundays-election-xiomara-castro-could-end-two-party-rule-honduras-2021-11-25, who would be the Central American nation's first woman president, has promised big changes in Honduras including a constitutional overhaul, United Nations support in the fight against corruption, and looser restrictions on abortion.

Germany's SPD will announce its ministers next week

Germany's chancellor-in-waiting Olaf Scholz said on Monday his Social Democrats (SPD) would wait for a party congress this weekend to approve a coalition deal with the Greens and Free Democrats before announcing the assignation of cabinet posts. The centre-left party is due to sign off on the deal, under which it gets seven out of 16 ministerial positions including defense, labour, health and interior, at a congress on Saturday.

Exclusive-World Bank works to redirect frozen funds to Afghanistan for humanitarian aid only: sources

The World Bank is finalizing a proposal to deliver up to $500 million from a frozen Afghanistan aid fund to humanitarian agencies, people familiar with the plans told Reuters, but it leaves out tens of thousands of public sector workers and remains complicated by U.S. sanctions. Board members will meet informally on Tuesday to discuss the proposal, hammered out in recent weeks with U.S. and U.N. officials, to redirect the funds from the Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF), which has a total of $1.5 billion.

