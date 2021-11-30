Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Judge blocks U.S. COVID-19 vaccine rule for health workers in 10 states

A federal judge on Monday blocked in 10 states a Biden administration vaccine requirement, finding the agency that issued the rule mandating healthcare workers get vaccinated against the coronavirus likely exceeded its authority. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Matthew Schelp in St. Louis prevents the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) from enforcing its vaccine mandate for healthcare workers until the court can hear legal challenges brought by the 10 states.

U.S. Congress aims to avoid government shutdown with vote this week

The Democratic-controlled U.S. Congress could vote as early as Wednesday to continue funding the federal government, according to congressional aides, avoiding what would be a politically embarrassing partial shutdown. Negotiators were working out how long to extend government funding, with sources saying the target ranged from mid-January to as late as February. Congress needs to buy time to tackle another looming crisis - the risk of the federal government defaulting on its $28.9 trillion debt if lawmakers do not extend it.

White House 'gifts from the heart' holiday decorations highlight unity, service

The White House on Monday unveiled its 2021 holiday decorations based on the theme "Gifts from the Heart," as it highlighted things that unify humanity during a time of deep political division in the United States and separation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The White House said faith, community, family, friendship, the arts, learning, nature, gratitude, service, peace and unity were the gifts it was showcasing.

Pentagon releases few details after months-long review on global posture

A nearly 10-month Pentagon review released on Monday provided few details on the future of the military's global posture but said that President Joe Biden's administration would make decisions by working with allies and looking at long-term objectives. The review is an attempt to move away from how former President Donald Trump made major decisions that impacted the military and allies - often on Twitter and with little discussions within his own administration that caught officials by surprise.

U.S. CDC says all adults should get COVID-19 booster shots

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday everyone aged 18 years and older should get a booster shot, as it looks to tackle a new and highly infectious strain of the coronavirus that is quickly spreading across the globe. The update comes after President Joe Biden on Monday called for wider vaccination to curb the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, which was first detected in southern Africa.

White House says U.S. agencies can delay punishing unvaccinated federal workers

The White House told federal agencies on Monday they can delay punishing thousands of federal workers who failed to comply with a Nov. 22 COVID-19 vaccination deadline. On Wednesday, the Biden administration said a total of 92% of U.S. federal workers have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

U.S. Senate blocks annual defense bill amid Republican objections

The U.S. Senate voted on Monday not to move ahead with the National Defense Authorization Act amid objections from Republicans and some of the chamber's most liberal Democrats, although lawmakers will keep working on the massive annual defense policy bill, which has become law for 60 straight years.

The vote was 45-51, meaning the measure could not get the 60 "yes" votes needed to advance it toward passage in the 100-member Senate.

U.S. Republican Boebert doubles down in feud with Democrat Omar

A phone call between Republican U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert and Democratic counterpart Ilhan Omar ended in rancor on Monday after Boebert refused to publicly apologize for suggesting she viewed her colleague as a threat, the two said. Boebert, a first-term lawmaker who has courted controversy by vowing to ignore Washington gun laws and criticizing fellow Republicans, placed the call after a video emerged showing her calling Omar, who is Muslim, a member of a "jihad squad."

Pentagon chief orders review of 2019 Syria strike

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered a four-star general to review a 2019 strike in Syria that caused civilian casualties, the Pentagon said on Monday. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters that General Michael Garrett, the head of U.S. Army Forces Command, would have 90 days to complete his review on the civilians killed, the compliance of the law of war and record keeping.

Prosecutors ask U.S. Supreme Court to overturn ruling that freed Bill Cosby

Pennsylvania prosecutors on Monday said they have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to toss out the state court decision that overturned Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction earlier this year. The 84-year-old comedian and actor was set free from state prison in June, three years after a jury found him guilty of drugging and molesting Andrea Constand, a former employee of his alma mater Temple University, at his home in 2004.

