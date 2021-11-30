Left Menu

Taiwan to respect Honduras vote outcome, but says vote count ongoing

Taiwan will respect the result of the Honduras election, but will only comment once the vote count is done, the government said on Tuesday, holding off on formally congratulating Xiomara Castro, who looked set to win and may ditch Taipei for Beijing. Honduras is among just 15 countries with formal diplomatic ties to Chinese-claimed Taiwan, and Castro has floated the idea of switching them to China.

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 30-11-2021 09:50 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 09:36 IST
Taiwan to respect Honduras vote outcome, but says vote count ongoing
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan will respect the result of the Honduras election, but will only comment once the vote count is done, the government said on Tuesday, holding off on formally congratulating Xiomara Castro, who looked set to win and may ditch Taipei for Beijing.

Honduras is among just 15 countries with formal diplomatic ties to Chinese-claimed Taiwan, and Castro has floated the idea of switching them to China. With just over half the ballots counted, Castro, the wife of former President Manuel Zelaya, held a nearly 20-point lead over conservative Nasry Asfura, the mayor of capital Tegucigalpa and candidate of the ruling National Party, who won 34%, according to a preliminary tally. However, the tally had not been updated for over 10 hours by Monday afternoon.

Taiwan Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou said Taipei supported free and fair elections and would respect the outcome. But she noted that vote counting had yet to finish, and Taiwan would only issue a statement when there was an official result. "We are already continuing to strengthen communication with all levels of society, important friends, to explain our positive intentions to deepen our friendly ties and good bilateral cooperative relations," she told reporters in Taipei. "We will cooperate with the new Honduras government, regardless of the political party or who is elected."

The two countries have a relationship dating to 1941 before the Republic of China government fled to Taiwan after losing the Chinese civil war. China's Foreign Ministry last week accused the United States of "arm-twisting" after a U.S. delegation made clear Washington wanted Honduras to maintain its longstanding diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

Taiwan has warned Honduras not to be taken in by China's "flashy and false" promises. China's efforts to snatch away Taiwan's remaining allies have alarmed and angered Washington, which is concerned about Beijing's growing international influence, especially in Central America.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

United States
2
Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

 United States
3
Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Global
4
Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021