Suspension of RS MPs: Mayawati says govt should resolve matter through talks

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Tuesday said the government should resolve the matter of suspension of 12 opposition Rajya Sabha MPs through talks and not adopt a hard stance on it.

Twelve opposition MPs were on Monday suspended for the remainder of the Winter session of Parliament for their unruly behaviour and misconduct during the last day of the Monsoon session on August 11, after the government moved a motion in this regard. ''The government should not adopt hard stance on the matter and should resolve the issue through talks. The matter is of last Parliament session and now Winter session is in progress,'' Mayawati told reporters when asked about the suspension.

Opposition leaders had termed the suspension ''unwarranted and undemocratic'', and alleged that the action was in violation of all rules and procedures of the Upper House. The suspended MPs are six from the Congress, two each from Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena, and one each from CPI and CPM.

