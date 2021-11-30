Left Menu

12 suspended Opposition MPs will write to RS Chiarman to argue against their suspension

The suspended Opposition MPs are likely to write to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and argue against their suspension.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 15:11 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The suspended Opposition MPs are likely to write to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and argue against their suspension. Rajya Sabha on the first day of its business for the Winter Session on Monday suspended 12 of its members for the rest of the current session, ending on December 23, on account of 'unruly and violent behaviour' during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The suspended leaders will also stage a sit-in protest before the Gandhi statue in Parliament tomorrow. Opposition MPs staged walkouts from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha after Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu rejected revocation of the suspension of 12 Opposition MPs today.

The suspended MPs include six from Congress, two each from TMC and Shiv Sena and one each from CPM and CPI. The suspended MPs are Elamaram Kareem (CPM), Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, R Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain and Akhilesh Prasad Singh of the Congress, Binoy Viswam of CPI, Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri of Trinamool Congress, Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai of Shiv Sena. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

