BJP to take out six yatras across the UP ahead of state assembly polls

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 30-11-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 15:18 IST
  • India

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday decided to take out six yatras in the state to reach out to people ahead of 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

The decision was taken at the BJP headquarters here in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP State President Swatantra Dev Singh and other senior leaders.

''BJP will reach out to the people of UP by taking out six yatras across the state for the 2022 assembly elections. With the strength of party workers and blessings of the people, the BJP is going to form the government once again with 300 plus seats - Bharat Mata Ki Jai,'' BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh said in a tweet.

The achievements of the central and state government will be highlighted in the party yatras, a BJP official said, adding that the yatra details are being finalised.

In run-up to the 2017 assembly polls too, the BJP had started its election campaign by taking out four 'Parivartan Yatras' against the then Samajwadi Party government, promising fear and corruption-free Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP had won 312 out of the 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh in the last state polls and 13 seats were won by its allies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

